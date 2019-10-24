CADILLAC — Richard Eugene Deuell of Cadillac passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Traverse City. He was 94.
Richard was born on a farm outside of LeRoy on June 5, 1925 to Albert and Macila (Porteous) Deuell. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to Lake City on a dairy farm, where he went to school and graduated. He answered the call of duty serving during World War II. Richard was sent to Airplane Mechanic School in Biloxi, Mississippi, then on to gunner school in Harlingen, Texas. In the Army Air Corp he became a flight engineer and top turret gunner on a B-24J bomber serving in the total Pacific area. Richard became a Staff Sgt. and earned gunner wings, engineer wings, an air medal with three oak leaf clusters and was a sharp shooter. Upon leaving the service, he went to work on the Wexford Fox Ranch in Cadillac, where he married Ann Jane Rose and raised their three children. He spent the remainder of his career working to Kysor in Cadillac until his time of retirement after 25 years.
Richard is survived by his children, Patricia (Rocky) Grames of Cadillac, Richard Lee Deuell of Boyne City, Michael (Barb) Deuell of Newaygo; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen Graub; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his parents, Albert and Macila; a grandson, Chris; and sisters, Margaret Murray and Ellen Deuell.
Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at Clam Lake Township Cemetery on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
