CADILLAC — Richard Eugene Deuell of Cadillac passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Traverse City. He was 94.

Richard was born on a farm outside of LeRoy on June 5, 1925 to Albert and Macila (Porteous) Deuell. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to Lake City on a dairy farm, where he went to school and graduated. He answered the call of duty serving during World War II. Richard was sent to Airplane Mechanic School in Biloxi, Mississippi, then on to gunner school in Harlingen, Texas. In the Army Air Corp he became a flight engineer and top turret gunner on a B-24J bomber serving in the total Pacific area. Richard became a Staff Sgt. and earned gunner wings, engineer wings, an air medal with three oak leaf clusters and was a sharp shooter. Upon leaving the service, he went to work on the Wexford Fox Ranch in Cadillac, where he married Ann Jane Rose and raised their three children. He spent the remainder of his career working to Kysor in Cadillac until his time of retirement after 25 years.

Richard is survived by his children, Patricia (Rocky) Grames of Cadillac, Richard Lee Deuell of Boyne City, Michael (Barb) Deuell of Newaygo; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen Graub; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his parents, Albert and Macila; a grandson, Chris; and sisters, Margaret Murray and Ellen Deuell.

Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at Clam Lake Township Cemetery on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.