MCBAIN — Richard G. Janowski, longtime resident of McBain, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 with family by his side. He was 91.
Richard was born on November 20, 1927 in Detroit to loving parents Frank and Sophia (Robakowska) Janowski. He proudly served his country as a corporal with the United States Army. On January 8, 1955 he entered into marriage with the former Theresa B. Frydrych in Detroit. After raising their three children in the Detroit area they moved to Northern Michigan in 1990.
Richard made his living as a press operator with General Motors, celebrating a career spanning more than 29.5 years. He was a member of the All Saints Catholic Community as well as St. Mary’s in Lake Leelanau. Richard was passionate about his family and created many fond memories throughout the year; most notably however, during the Christmas season. His enjoyment for the season spilled into his love for the movie Ebenezer Scrooge. He could often be found in search of his trinket or keepsake related to the movie. Richard loved the cinema and movies in general in addition to, Polish music, working on or inspiring poetry, and anything related to being outdoors.
Richard is survived by his three children, Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski of Cadillac, Donna (Gilbert) Alpaugh of Fraser, and Joyce (Richard) Karwowicz of Warren; grandchildren, Sarah Alpaugh and Brett Karwowicz; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa Janowski; two brothers, Harry and Alex; and six sisters, Eleanora, Marion, Geraldine, Virginia, Jackie and Barbara
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac with a recitation of the Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Officiating will be his son, Rev. Michael Janowski, Rev. Chris Jarvis, Mgr. Frances Murphy, along with other Priests from the Diocese of Gaylord.
Interment will follow at the Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Cadillac at 2 p.m., with military honors provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Ann Parish and School in Cadillac or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen of Detroit.
