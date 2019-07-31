MCBAIN — Richard G. Janowski, longtime resident of McBain, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 with family by his side. He was 91.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, with a recitation of the Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Officiating will be his son, Rev. Michael Janowski, Rev. Chris Jarvis, Mgr. Frances Murphy, along with other Priests from the Diocese of Gaylord.
Interment will follow at the Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Cadillac at 2 p.m., with military honors provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
