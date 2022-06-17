Richard Gary "Dick" "Shyster" Fisk of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at home. He was 77.

Dick was born November 25, 1944 in Cadillac, Michigan to Elmer E. and Beatrice D. (Cook) Fisk, Sr. He graduated from Cadillac High School before completing some college courses. Dick worked in construction and spent many years working with Orshal Construction before retiring.

He was artistic and had to the ability to do anything with his hands including wood working. He was an avid hunter and car enthusiast.

Dick was preceded in death by his life partner of 40 years, Beverly Ruth Fredell. Her children survive him: Kathleen (Mark) Calkin, Mark Fredell (Rita), and Gerald "J.D."(Sandy) Fredell all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Mark (Meagan), Nikki (Justin), Jayde, Kelcy; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Bill Coffel, Charlie Dykhouse and Bill Munson and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to Bev he was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Mary Alice, Bob, Earl, Willie, Pat, Pauline, Elaine, Elmer Jr., Susan, Sandy, Karen and a grandson, Paul Calkin.

Friends may meet the family Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Kathleen Calkin or Gerald Fredell. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

