OWOSSO — Richard H. Thomsen age 81 of Owosso, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will take place at The First Baptist Church of Durand at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Richard Herman Thomsen was born March 11, 1939 in Tustin, MI a son of Herman and Marion (Mishler) Thomsen. On September 21, 1963 he married Susanne Dillon. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to sporting events, the outdoors and his church. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by General Motors for 43 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Susanne Thomsen; children, Melissa (Michael) Raley and James (Julie) Thomsen; grandchildren, Amanda, Brooke, Morgan, Madison, Dayton, Demi and Dylan; and siblings, Eva, Erma, Nadine, Don, Alvin, Colleen and Brian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marion; and siblings, Shirley, William "Bill", Jean, Loretta and Tom.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Durand. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.