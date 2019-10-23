MCBAIN — Richard James Scheanwald, age 94, of McBain passed away at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac on Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by family.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio, to August Gottlieb and Henrietta Hilda (Helbing) Scheanwald. He married Marian Hamilton on July 8, 1953 in Saginaw.
Dick served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Corp as a bombardier gunner. He attended Alma College for five years and taught at the McBain Public High School for more than 37 years. Dick had been the time keeper at home games and was a chaperone on the school bus for away games. He enjoyed bowling, watching TV, and was a Tiger fan. He was a former member of the McBain United Presbyterian Church where he had taught Sunday School, was Sunday School Superintendent and sang in the men’s choir. He was presently attending the Cadillac First Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived by his wife, Marian Scheanwald of McBain; his children, Dick (Christa Dorsey) Scheanwald of Brighton, Barb (Roger) Sharp of Cadillac, Jackie (Gary) Larsen of Cadillac, and Mark Scheanwald of McBain. He has eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Judith (Terry) Emmons of Mt. Pleasant; and in-laws, Rhoda Hamilton of Florida and Marge Clark of Cadillac. Dick has a longtime friend, Dorothy Hughes of Saginaw, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two children, Carol Scheanwald and an infant daughter; granddaughter, Lisa Elaine Sharp; a sister, Margie Scheanwald; and many in-laws.
Funeral services will be held on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Brian Farmer officiating. Visitation will be at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Friday, Nov. 1, from 3 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery in McBain.
Memorial contributions may be made to the lunch program at the McBain Public Schools. Burkholder Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneral home.com.
