MCBAIN — Richard James Scheanwald, age 94, of McBain passed away at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac on Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Brian Farmer officiating. Visitation will be at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Friday, Nov. 1, from 3 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery in McBain.
Burkholder Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
