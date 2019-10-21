MCBAIN — Richard James Scheanwald age 94 of McBain passed away at Curry House in Cadillac on Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. A full obit will follow in the Cadillac News.
