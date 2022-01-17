Richard James Zalsman, age 63 of Manton, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was born on January 17, 1959 in Grand Haven, MI to Leroy and Patricia (Davis) Zalsman.

He spent most of his working career in the tree fields, enjoyed playing pac-man, hunting, fishing, and splitting wood with an axe. He also spent time working on vehicles and in his garden, mostly cherishing time spent with his family, he was a proud papa.

He is survived by his significant other; Tina Santacrose, children; Ricky Zalsman, James Zalsman, Amy Appel, Joshua Zalsman, Hunter Zalsman, and Zack Zalsman, Step Daughter; Rebecca Ostrum, siblings; Mike Zalsman, Leroy (Karen) Zalsman, Patti Zalsman, Bonnie Beebe, and Cindy Zalsman, cousin and best friend; Dennis Currier, 15 Grand Children, "Penelope Loved her papa!" and 2 Great Grand Children

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A family gathering will take place at a later date, the family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

