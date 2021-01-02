Richard K. "Dick" Williams, 94, of Cadillac, passed into the arms of Jesus at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Dick was born in Belding, Michigan on May 4, 1926 and as a youngster, he grew up in the Leroy, Rose Lake area on his family's farm. He attended school in Leroy and graduated with the Class of 1944 after which he enlisted into the Air Force and served in the Philippines during WWII. Dick met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Conant on July 2, 1949 and she preceded him in death on November 30, 1996.
Dick wore many hats in his lifetime and mentored many. In his early years after marriage he worked for Kraft as a butter maker, and then moved on to work for Kysor Heater Company as a draftsman. Dick retired after 32 years with Kysor- Cadillac division as an engineer and was also recognized in the Kysor Hall of Fame.
He loved to hunt, fish and play golf, but most of all, he loved serving the Lord. He passed his passion for hunting and fishing down to his sons and there was hardly a year that went by he didn't bring home a buck on opening day.
Dick was a long-time member of The First Covenant Church, now known as Cadillac Community Church for which he served in many capacities: chairman, vice chairman, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher, and he loved singing in the choir. His passion was to serve the Lord and the best way to describe him is by the example he set and by the life he lived- it was evident for all to see. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He was gentle, strong, kind and faithful to the Lord- his life was all about giving. He was active in the Boy Scouts when his children were younger and served as Scout Master for many years.
He will be missed by his children: Mike (Paula) Williams, Marsha (Bill) Somers, David (Georgine) Williams and Jeff Williams. He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Lacey (Chris) Kramer, Kyle (Katie) Williams, Rebecca (Jason) Mowbray, Steven (Suzanne) Somers, Denise (James) Lansdale, Amy (Taylor) Kochosky, Jordan (Cory) Carter and Vincent (Amanda) Williams. Also left to carry on his legacy are 11 great-grandchildren: Hudson, Colin, Emma, Alba, Molly, Max, Natalie, Jack, Allison, Sophia and Lennox. He is also survived by his niece, Sharon (Williams) Morrow and a nephew, Ron Williams.
Along with his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, Reber and Effie (Witbeck) Williams; a brother, Waldo Williams; a sister, Vivian Klock; a niece, Joyce Bonfoey and a grandson, Matthew Somers.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held in the spring at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Community Church.
