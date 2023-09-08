Richard "Rich" Koetje passed away on September 6, 2023 at his home in Cadillac, he was 81. Rich was born on March 4, 1942 in Winterfield Township, Clare County to John and Tillie (VanLeeuwen) Koetje. He married Judith Ann Spoelma on September 15, 1961 at Vogel Center CRC.
Rich was a part of many groups and organizations, including singing for many years in the Vogel Center Quartet, Heritage Singing Men in Grand Rapids for 8 years, and the Amen Chorus. Rich was a former member of the Vogel Center CRC, First Grand Haven CRC, and was a current member of the Lucas CRC. He enjoyed deer hunting and playing softball and baseball.
Rich is survived by his wife; Judith Koetje of Cadillac, children; Terry (Dorice) Koetje of Tustin, Deb ( Mitch) Dykhouse of McBain, grandchildren; Hanna (Matthew) Engels, Jena Ruppert, Erin (Thad) Mickelson, Jordan (Addison) Koetje, Esdanna Koetje, Kylea Koetje, Carmen Koetje, Jamie (Abe) Corliss, Jasey (David) Wissner, Emily (Dylan) Rodenbaugh, and 21 great-grandchildren, brother Al (Carol) Koetje of Waterford, in-laws; Ken (Von) Spoelma of Grand Rapids, and Esther Spoelma of East Grand Rapids.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandsons; Alex Koetje, Kyler Ruppert, siblings; Til (Richard) Herweyer, Marge (Ivan) Laarman, Jay VanSeenis, Kaye (Ed) Bolema, Clarence (Eleanor) Koetje, Carl (Jean) Koetje, Joan (Jay) Sikkema.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Todd Kuperus officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, and one hour prior to service on Sunday at the church. A luncheon will take place after the service with burial following in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Life Resources and or New Hope Shelter. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed by visiting the online obituary at burkholderfunerals.com.
