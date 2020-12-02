Richard L. Sturdavant of Tustin passed away Sunday evening, November 29, 2020 at his home. He was 84. Dick was born on January 11, 1936 in Reed City to Ford Albert & Agnes May (Palmer) Sturdavant. In 1956 he married the former Gladys Sawyer and together they raised 3 daughters. On June 22, 1979 in Grand Rapids he married the former Doris Mae Sorenson and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2001.
Mr. Sturdavant was employed as a Union Truck Driver for over 30 years and was a member of Teamsters Union #406 of Grand Rapids. He loved singing karaoke, dancing, hunting, fishing, canoeing, boating, playing cards and reading.
Survivors include his daughters: Laura L. Sturdavant (Bruce Schneider) of Frankfort, Dixie L. (Garry) Minch of Thompsonville, and Elizabeth I. (Jerome) Fenner of Fountain; 4 grandchildren: Michael Hopstaken, Benjamin Sturdavant, Rebecca Hopstaken and Joseph Fenner as well as 4 great grandchildren; and his sister, Vickie Christie of Tustin and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Sturdavant and 5 brothers & sisters: Albert, Robert, Darrel, Bernard and Loretta.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and his final resting place will be at Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.