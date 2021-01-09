Richard Alan Lavender of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 75.

Dick was born May 12, 1945 in Roswell, New Mexico to Ray Albert and Melba I. (Woods) Lavender and they preceded him in death.

Dick was known as "The Phone Guy" to many. He worked in the telephone communication industry for over 50 years. In the beginning of his career he worked at Continental Telephone in Illinois then owned and operated the Phone Shoppe in Cadillac for over 30 years.

He loved spending time outdoors and loved working in his yard. In his younger years Dick enjoyed snowmobiling. Dick loved to tell stories and never met a stranger. He loved cars of all kinds and enjoyed car shows. In the summer he was a regular at the Culver's Cruise night.

In 1978 he married Debra S. Miller and she survives him along with his three children: Michelle Lavender, Rich Jr. (Jill) Lavender all of Illinois, Pat (Erin) Lavender of McBain; grandchildren: Amanda, Joseph, Maddox, Madelyn, Makayla, Bella and Kenzie and one great-grandchild, Audriana.

In addition to his parents Dick was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lavender.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

An online guestbook is available at ww.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

