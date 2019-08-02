CADILLAC — Richard Lee “Rick‘ “Fatso‘ Ashbay of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was 66.
Rick was born July 29, 1953 in Cadillac to Maynard August and Nancy A. (MacDonald) Ashbay.
Rick loved to golf and go to the casino.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Clam Lake Township Hall in Wexford County with times to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wexford County Animal Shelter.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
