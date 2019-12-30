CADILLAC — Richard Lee Willsey of Cadillac passed away Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 80. Richard was born on October 7, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan to Chester H. and Jean E. (Bliss) Willsey and they preceded him in death.
Richard graduated from Rochester High School in 1957 and went on to serve his country for three years in the United States Army with the Military Police. Returning from the service he started his career with Oakland County DPW where he was employed for 30 years and retired in 1995. After his retirement he moved up north to the Hoxeyville area from Rochester, Michigan where he has lived for the past 25 years. While living in the Cadillac area he had been employed as a driver for the CWTA for 10 years.
Mr. Willsey loved playing shuffleboard and was a member of the USA National Shuffleboard Association and had played in the Senior Olympics where he won Gold and Bronze Medals. He also enjoyed hunting, traveling and spending winters in Arizona.
On March 15, 1969 in Rochester, Michigan he married the former Susan Kay Zimmerman and she survives him along with their children: Richard Lee (Patricia) Willsey Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rochelle Jean Dobson of Wimberley, Texas, and Roger Lee (Diana) Willsey of Lancaster, California; six grandchildren: Jenna Lee Willsey, Jaydon Lee Willsey, Tori Sue Roberts, Clarice Grace Dobson, Cody Lee Willsey and Bryce Lee Willsey; and two great granddaughters; as well as two sisters: Barbara Jean (Fred) Solomon of Auburn Hills, Michigan and Mary Jo Siegler of Round Rock, Texas and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Allen Willsey.
A memorial gathering will take place in the spring. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
