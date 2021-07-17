Richard Leroy Alberts, lifelong resident of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home. He was 59.
Richard was born on March 18, 1962 to Marvin and Mary (Wheat) Alberts in Clare, Michigan.
He was self-employed as a very talented carpenter/contractor in the Marion area. His love for the outdoors included hunting, fishing and morel mushroom hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his family and dear friends whom he loved very much. "You know I love you."
He is remembered, loved and survived by his children: Jennifer (Chris) Koontz of Cadillac, Richard (Morgan Sherwood) Alberts of Vidor, Texas and Amanda (Jim Collins) of McBain/Cadillac; his grandchildren: Brennon and Emberlyn Alberts, Araya, and James Collins; his beloved siblings: Robin Bonner, Sheryl (Gerald) Miller, Larry (Wendy) Alberts and Marvin (Sandi) Alberts Jr.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who were each special to him in their own way; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Alberts.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 19 at Greenwood Cemetery of Marion at 11 a.m., where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.