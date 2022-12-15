Richard Marlin "Rick" Woodall of Luther passed away, Monday, December 12, 2022, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. He was 68.
Rick was born August 15, 1954, in Ridgecrest, California to Maynard Archer and Jeannette (Sullivan) Woodall.
He served in the United States Marine Corp for four years and was proud of his service. Rick retired from the China Lake Naval Base in Ridgecrest, California after 20 years of civil service.
Rick was a member of Ridgecrest Nazarene Church where he was baptized, married, and raised his family. Most recently, he attended Edgett's Wesleyan Church in Luther. Rick was an avid Harley motorcycle rider, having completed several cross-country trips and the Trail of Tears. He loved the desert and all its creations, seeing beauty in every snake and spider he found. He was known to teach others about the reptiles and animals so they could learn about them and not fear them. During his battle with dementia, he developed a love for music, especially hymns and oldies, which brought him peace and joy. Rick's greatest love was for his family, especially his grandchildren.
On October 21, 1978, at the Ridgecrest Nazarene Church he married the love of his life, Jewell Ann Sarver.She survives him along with their children, Jason (Rachael) Woodall of Waxahachie, Texas, and Carmen (Joey) Barta of Lee's Summit, Missouri; grandchildren, Iris, Jonas, Eliza, and Selah Woodall, and Aaron and Alana Barta; his mother, Jeannette Zimmerman,his siblings, Phyllis Barber, Tammie Denman (Roger), Wanda Hill (Jeff), Carla (Carl) Connally, Russell (Chris) Woodall, Jane (Bob) Abbey, Shawn Zimmerman, Mickey (Linda) Zimmerman and many nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Maynard Woodall, stepfather, John Zimmerman, brothers, Chris, Doug, Johnny Zimmerman and brother-in-law, Gene Barber.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Edgett's Wesleyan church in Luther. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
