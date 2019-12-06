ESCANABA — Richard Noel “Dick‘ Oslund, 87, of Escanaba, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Oscar G. Johnson V.A. Medical Center in Iron Mountain.

He was born in Escanaba on December 11, 1931, the son of Melvin and Mabel (Murray) Oslund. He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1949 and attended Jordan Catholic Seminary from 1955-1958.

From 1951 to 1955 Dick served in the U.S. Navy in Korea. He was District Executive of Scenic Trails Council for Boys Scouts of America from 1957 to 1967 in Cadillac, and summer camp director at Camp Greilick in Traverse City during that time period. He enjoyed 70 years in scouting, serving on many committees throughout his career and receiving many awards. He enjoyed entertaining children and adults as a self-employed magician from 1967 to 2003. He was a member of Michigan Magicians Hall of Fame.

He was a member of St. Anne Church, Lions Club, Jaycee’s, Exchange Club, Rotary and he was a lifetime member of International Brotherhood of Magicians (69 years) and Boy Scouts of America (75 years). He was an active member of the Bay De Noc Golden K Kiwanis helping out with their annual fundraisers and also put on their Christmas magic shows.

Among survivors are his sister, Mary K. (John) Pepin of Escanaba; nieces: Cathy Tolman of Escanaba, Cynthia Bani of Douglasville, Georgia; nephews, Bruce John Hurkmans of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Douglas Hurkmans of Greey Bay, Wisconsin.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Daniel Hurkmans.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Fran DeGroot officiating. A meal will follow in the church hall.

Burial will take place in the spring in Holy Cross Cemetery with military honors.

