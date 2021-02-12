Richard Otto Holm of Cadillac passed Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 82. Richard was born October 15, 1938 in Cadillac to Conrad & Ida (Johnson) Holm and they preceded him in death.

Richard lived all of his life in the Cadillac area. He attended school in the Cadillac area and went on the work at NOC and Hope Network for many years. He was active in Club Cadillac and enjoyed reading and watching baseball. Richard also enjoyed a good cup of coffee and a good cigar. In his younger years, he was into Presidential history.

Survivors include his brother, John (Darlene) Holm of Cadillac; four nephews that he enjoyed spending time with: Joel (Holly) Holm of Roscommon, Timothy Holm of Falmouth, Christopher Holm (Alisha Howard) of Interlochen and Matthew Holm of Grand Rapids; and numerous grand nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Club Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

