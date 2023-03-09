Richard Patrick Fuller, age 49 of Reed City, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2023 in Grand Rapids.
He was born March 23, 1973 in Reed City, MI to the late Richard Eugene Fuller and Shirleen Marie Vanover (Williams). Rich spent many years with his grandfather Royal (Pat) Williams on their farm. Rich loved to share stories about life growing up "back then" and his love for his cow "Elmer" and he loved to tell you how "hard life was back then". In 2003 Rich's first child was born, Connor Patrick Fuller, followed by Maya Elizabeth Fuller in 2006 and then in 2016 Rich met the love of his life, Heather Ann (Collins) Fuller, who he would finish his final days with. With her she brought 2 children, Ayden Patrick Mullen and Josilyn Cheyenne Mullen.
Rich was a very talented welder and fabricator who was admired and looked up to for his work. He was well traveled and loved to spread his knowledge of his trade. He would spend many hours building things in the community, donating his time to help a friend, or having a beer while lending an ear if you just needed to talk. This man did many things and was great with his hands; he could build anything out of nothing. Rich was a well-respected team player and member of the Reed City Group where was employed.
He was a compassionate and giving person, someone who loved to give himself to others just to see them smile. He did things with no expectation of something in return. He was a strong family man who loved openly and deeply. He loved to joke and laugh and was great at being an instigator. Even if he stood alone in his beliefs he stood strong. He had a twinkle in his eye and smile that always let you know he was up to no good. We all loved him and even though he was an Ohio State fan; we (begrudgingly) learned to accept that.
He is loved by many and will be deeply missed by everyone.
A celebration of his life will take place from 12:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Reed City Moose Lodge #705 located at 200 N. Roth St. in Reed City, MI 49677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.