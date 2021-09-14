Richard Paul Little age 74 of Cadillac, passed away at MidMichigan Hospital in Midland on Sept. 10, 2021.
He was born on July 22, 1947 in Cadillac to Claire and Evelyn (Tossey) Little. Richard had served in the US Army in the Special Forces Unit. He had worked on the oil line construction in Wyoming and had been a mason in the construction industry. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved the Christmas season, doodle bugging and being outdoors riding his bicycle.
He is survived by his children: Wendy (Tim) King of Marion, Jody (Chris) Claytor of Cadillac and Richard Wortley of Cadillac. He has four grandchildren, Alex Kitzman, Bailey Kitzman, Sidney King, and Charley Claytor. His surviving siblings are Jack (Kathy) Little of Cadillac and Nataly Enlow of Denver, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claire and Evelyn Little and siblings, Marney Sluiter and Thomas Jay Little.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cadillac American Legion Post with military honors by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The military honors will commence at 2 p.m. Arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
