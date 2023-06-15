Richard Steven Jeffers (Roxanne) age 44, of Fife Lake, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 13, 2023. He was born to Steven and Janice (Jenema) Jeffers in Cadillac on May 5, 1979.
He was owner of Jeffers Interiors as a drywall installer for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending his time with friends and family. He loved sharing his time kayaking and camping with his children. He also enjoyed working on vehicles and motors involving and teaching his children. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by Miranda Brandon mother of his children, Jaylynn Jeffers, Joel Jeffers, and Vincent Jeffers all of Fife Lake, his mother; Janice Jeffers of Manton, siblings; Rebecca (Chad) Jenema of Marion, Jeremy (Brandy) Jeffers of Manton, Joshua (Squeege) Jeffers of Manton, and David (Fernanda) Jeffers of Okemos, nieces and nephews; Camille Jeffers, Jacob Jeffers, Alex Jeffers, Emilee Jeffers, Tyler Neal, Trent Neal, Beatrice Jeffers, Edward Jeffers, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Jeffers, grandparents; Veronica and Maynard Jeffers, Marvin and Mildred (Loeks) Jenema, cousins; Andrew Johnson and Chris Lemcool.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Manton Free Methodist Church with visitation at the church from 11:00 A.M. until time of the service at 1:00 P.M. Karl Johnson will preside at the service and burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery at Manton. A luncheon will follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to help defray expenses. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
