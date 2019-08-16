MESA, Ariz. — Richard “Tack‘ Schumacher, 80 years old, of Mesa, Arizona, peacefully passed away August 11, 2019 with family by his side.
Tack was born to Gordon and Genevieve (Walenburg) Schumacher on December 1, 1938 in Cadillac, Michigan. While living in Tempe, Arizona, he met and married Patty June Walbeck on March 7, 1970 and had an instant family with five stepchildren, Gary, Roger, Roland, Greg Waldeck and Vicki Basar.
Prior to his marriage to Patty, Tack served in the U.S. Air Force in the Philippines and Vietnam. He also served 18 years in the Arizona Army National Guards. During Tack and Patty’s years together in Show Low, Arizona, Tack served in the National Guard Transportation Unit at Desert Storm.
Tack and Patty loved bowling during their many years together in Tempe, Show Low and Mesa, Arizona. In August of 1975 Tack joined his wife Patty as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He remained faithful and served in the church until his health diminished in his mid-70s.
Tack was a “1956‘ graduate of Cadillac High School where he lettered in football, skiing and track and field.
In Tack’s younger years he loved to snow ski at Caberfae in Cadillac. He also loved panning for gold, CB and Ham radio communications. He worked in many fields of construction throughout his life and was a journeyman electrician up until he was forced to retire in his 70s.
Tack was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Patty; and his sister, Susan.
He is survived by his brother, James (Trudie) Schumacher of Cadillac, and his five stepchildren, most of whom live in Wisconsin.
Richard will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona. No funeral services are planned.
Condolences may be submitted at www.bunkerfuneral.com/obituaries/richard-tack-schumacher/.
