Richard Urbanavage, age 61, of Jemison, AL passed away suddenly on July 19, 2021, at St Vincent Chilton Hospital in Clanton, AL.
He was born in Dearborn on August 25, 1959, the son of Janet Heinze of Holland and the late Felix Urbanavage.
He was a former manager in the manufacturing sector and a devoted family man.
He is survived by his wife Debra Urbanavage of Jemison, AL; daughters: Nicole (Aaron) Burrows of Muskegon, Jenny (Jim) Damvelt of Ravenna and Kandi (John) Ritz of Conklin; sons: Todd (Lauren) Urbanavage of Cordele, GA and Keith (Shannon) Michels of Ravenna; 19 grandchildren; sisters: Jo (Urbanavage) John of Holland, Sherry (John) Foti of Stamford, CT and Kim Attard of Eaton Rapids; brothers: Craig (Rhonda) Urbanavage of Murfreesboro, TN, Ron (Toni) Urbanavage of Lake City, Jeff (Betz) Urbanavage of Kewadin, and Jeff (Ingrid) Heinze of Kentwood; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family has elected not to hold a service at this time.
Final care and arrangements were entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton, AL.
