Richard William Herweyer age 100, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2023 at Quiet Creek Assisted Living in Falmouth. He was born on November 28, 1922 at the Herweyer family home East of Vogel Center to Jacob and Dora (Modders) Herweyer. On October 24, 1947, in Vogel Center, he married the love of his life Mathilda "Til" Koetje and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2001.
Rich was a member of the McBain Baptist Church where he had served as an elder and deacon. He had been a dairy farmer all his working years and also had driven school bus for over 42 years for the McBain Public School System. He had served on the board of the MMPA, the McBain Grain Company, and was township supervisor for many years. He loved his farming and really enjoyed the harvest time. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, turkey hunting, feeding the birds, gardening, riding his Ranger around the farm, baseball, and basketball.
He is survived by his son; Steven (Connie) Herweyer of McBain, daughter-in-law; Ingrid Herweyer of McBain, his grandchildren; Alan Herweyer, Andrew Herweyer, Amy Herweyer, Dora Herweyer, Rich (Ashley) Herweyer, Ann (Rick) VanDyke, greatgrandchildren; Jackson Herweyer, Myles VanDyke, Lucas Herweyer, Brooklyn VanDyke, Greg Ochampaugh, Steven (Brittany) Helsel, Jarred Helsel, and a little one on the way, great great- grandchildren; Nivaya Ochampaugh, Laylah Ochampaugh, Oakland Ochampaugh, and Killian Helsel. He is also survived by a stepbrother; Rick (Judy) Maas of Houghton Lake, In-laws; Esther Herweyer of McBain, Rich (Judy) Koetje of Cadillac, Alvin (Carol) Koetje of Grand Rapids, and Jo Sikkema of Grand Rapids along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by; son, David Orlando Herweyer, grandson, Rich Herweyer, siblings; Jane (Ted) Agema, Jack Herweyer, Orland (Eleanor) Herweyer, step siblings; Engleburk Maas, Barb Yarhouse, and Donald Maas, in laws; Frank Westveer, Marge (Jay) VanSteenis, Carl (Jean) Koetje, Kay (Ed) Boelema, Jay Sikkema, and Clarence (Elenor) Koetje.
Funeral services will be held on February 23, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the McBain Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Terpstra, Pastor Doug Smith and Pastor Steve Boven officiating. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery, with a full meal following at the McBain Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the McBain Baptist Church. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
