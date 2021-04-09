Ricky Lee Christensen, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home. He was 41.
Ricky was born on April 10, 1979 to Gary Christensen and Sheryl Tracey in Cadillac, Michigan. In 2019 he entered into marriage with the former Rena Weinert in Cadillac. Ricky loved surrounding himself with his family and cherished the time spent with his children and grandchild. His family will remember him as being a spontaneous and funny guy that liked to put a smile on anyone's face.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Rena Christensen of Cadillac; children, Briana Christensen of Albion, Lucas Christensen of Cadillac, Leeland Christensen of Cadillac and Calan Christensen of Cadillac; grandson, Hayden King; mother, Sheryl (Dale Brown) Tracey; brother, Nathan Christensen and Justin Kregear; grandparents, Cliff and Shirley Tracey; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by brother, James Clifford Kregear; and his father, Gary Joel Christensen.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for Ricky will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
