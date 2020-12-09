At age 80, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Rita Arleen Crittenden, of Lake City, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 6, 2020. She died of natural causes. She was surrounded by many of her children and grandchildren. Rita was born May 4, 1940, in Marion, Michigan to Henry Howard and Grace Mae (Nicholes) Bowman. She was the youngest of 12 children.
Rita worked for the Head Start Program in Lake City for 30 years, first as a bus driver, and eventually as a teacher. When she retired, her title was Head Start Family Services Worker, with a degree in Child Development. After retirement, she found contentment as a volunteer Foster Grandparent, helping first grade students read at Lincoln Elementary School in Cadillac. She found great joy in interacting with the children and helping them improve their reading skills.
Rita enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. From basketball, to football, to track, to baseball, she could be found in the stands enthusiastically cheering them on. She was an active member of the Trojan Athletic Boosters for many years. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She attended mass at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City. She was a huge Bingo player. She enjoyed going from Bingo hall to Bingo hall to test her luck with the cards. She was blessed many times with her winning, "BINGO!"
Rita is survived by her children, Terry (Woodie) Oakland, Patrick (Ted) Crittenden, Jr., Tracy Bartz, Tammy Blaszak, Catherine Crittenden, Thomas Crittenden, Christine Mel-drum, and Charles (Sheila) Crittenden, as well as 27 grandchildren and 20 great grand-children. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Frank (Charlotte) Bowman, Bob (Mabel) Bowman, Keith (Betty) Bowman, Lawrence (Lucy Ann) Bowman, Mamie (Jay) Brown, Hazel Bowman, Donna (Ross) Sneary, Lila Hendershot, Willis (Jane) Bowman, and Martha (Lyle) Armentrout; and her son Christopher Lee Crittenden.
To honor her wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be Saturday, December 12, at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 506 Union Street, Lake City, Michigan 49651, with Father Jim Siler officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion, Michigan.
You will be forever in our hearts, Mom. This is not goodbye. We will see you again in Heaven.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.