CADILLAC — Rita Kulig went home peacefully at the Curry House Memory Care Unit on Sunday, February 9, 2020 to be greeted by her husband Ed of 73 years, her parents, two brothers, three grandchildren and a son in law. She was only 20 days shy of her 100th birthday.
Rita was born February 29, 1920 in Bay City to John and Agnes (Nolewski) Kaczmarek.
She was wed to Ed Kulig on July 5, 1941 in Detroit and they were blessed with three children: Jim (Jeanne) Kulig of Mansfield, Ohio, Pat Crane (Mike, deceased) of McBain, Michigan and Dr. Ken (Rose) Kulig of Littleton, Colorado. Rita’s proudest life achievements consisted of her family which continued to grow to 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Rita was a professional seamstress, an artist and loved her moss roses, lilies, marigolds and geraniums. She was the ever present cheerleader who was ready with a “You can do it‘ or a “Never give up‘ encouragement that has been passed on to her family. Her strong Catholic faith has sustained her as life’s many challenges have presented themselves.
“Love is the most important thing,‘ were her last words to her daughter to be shared with family.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. A Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Christopher Jarvis residing.
A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Michael Janowski officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.
The Kulig and Crane family want to extend gratitude to the Curry House staff for their continuous kind and loving support of Rita for the 3½; years she was a resident there, as well as the Munson Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be directed to St. Stephen Catholic Church or St. Jude Hospital in Rita’s memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
