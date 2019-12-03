CADILLAC — Rita L. Helton of Tustin, formerly of Flint passed away Saturday afternoon, November 30, 2019, at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 80. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be New Calvary Cemetery in Flint, Michigan. Arrangements were by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
