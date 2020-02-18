CADILLAC — Robert A. (Bob) Campbell, age 79, passed away in Cadillac on February 16, 2020. Bob was born to Donald and Charlotte (Felske) Campbell on October 8, 1940 in Bay City, MI.
He grew up in Essexville and graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1958. He was the first in his family to attend college, initially at Bay City Junior College, then graduating from the University of Michigan (B.S. Chemistry), ultimately inspiring all of his children to attend U of M.
Bob began his career at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY. Returning to Michigan, he spent 23 years at Chrysler’s Trenton Chemical Division, eventually becoming the Manufacturing Manager. He then moved north to Cadillac in 1990 to work in a similar capacity at Evart Products. After retiring from Chrysler, Bob taught in the Ford Motor Company technical education program in Dearborn and at Ford facilities around the world, including Portugal and Taiwan.
At the wedding of his childhood friend, Bob was delighted to meet the bride’s sister, Beverly Johnston of Midland. The two married in 1965 and celebrated 54 loving years together. Bob is survived by Beverly; his three sons; daughters-in-law Jeffrey (Barbara), Michael (Elizabeth),and Daniel (Hilda); his sister Judy McMillian (Harlon); brother Jack; sister-in-law Carol White; and five granddaughters, Carolyn, Sarah, Lucy, Madeline and Eleanor. Known as being good-natured and kind, Bob will be missed by many close friends in Cadillac, Trenton, and Hilton Head Island, SC, where Bob and Bev spent several winters.
Bob believed in helping others through volunteer activities, including his service to the United Methodist Church regional finance committee and as a legal guardian for two local adults with special needs. He also generously supported the Cadillac YMCA. Bob’s hobbies included cheering for the Detroit Lions and Red Wings (a 1980s season ticket holder), boating and fishing on Houghton Lake, playing competitive bridge and other card games, coaching and following his son's youth hockey teams, trying out the latest electronic gadgets, and running his fantasy baseball team (the Michwompers). He especially loved golf and was proud to be a USGA Marshal for several U.S. Open tournaments.
Bob and Bev enjoyed their family road trips, especially to Gatlinburg, the Great Smoky Mountains, and over 25 National Parks in the U.S. and Canada. He was a principled man who appreciated a good value and treated others with fairness and respect. Bob always loved a good meal and his family will fondly remember his references to traditional items like his “billfold‘ and “hanky‘.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cadillac Area Backpack Program, 125 Stimson St., Cadillac, or Project Christmas, PO Box 554, Cadillac.
