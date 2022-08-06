Robert "Bob" Harcourt, native of Cadillac, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Green Acres Retirement Living with family by his side. He was 81.
Bob was born on March 28th, 1941 in Cadillac to Robert and Betty (Benson) Harcourt. Bob grew up and attended school in Cadillac, graduating in 1959. He also attended Davenport and Ferris State College. On October 17th, 1964 Bob entered into marriage with the former Shirley Perrin in Cadillac at the Zion Lutheran Church. He made his living as a purchasing agent for Cadillac Rubber and Plastics and later as a para-pro for the Cadillac Area Public Schools.
Bob could often be found chatting over a cup of coffee, reminiscing. Bob enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Elk Lake, as well as riding his bike, skiing, and sailing. He loved his family and made many memories they will cherish forever. He was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church, and will be remembered for his involvement with the Kids Hope Mentoring Program. Bob will leave a legacy as "a friendly guy", who always had a smile and a story to tell.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Shirley Harcourt of Cadillac; two children, Amy (Rod) Gibbs of Cadillac and Eric (Lisbeth) Harcourt of Saline; six grandchildren, Gretchen Gibbs, Kyle Gibbs, Jacob (Melanie) Ransom, Katy Gibbs, Brecken Harcourt and Wyn Harcourt; two great-grandchildren, Teegan Ransom and Harlin Ransom; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Betty Harcourt; his in-laws Leslie (Bud) and Agnes Perrin; brothers Michael and Roger Harcourt; and nephews Tommy and Jimmy Harcourt.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church next Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation held one hour prior. All are also invited to join the family at The Ski Club at Caberfae Peaks on Saturday, August 13th from 4:30 until 7:30 pm for a celebration of Bob's life. His urn will be laid to rest privately at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be directed to CAPS Special Education Program and The American Cancer Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
