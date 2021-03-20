CADILLAC — Robert (Bob) Daniel Ziegler formerly of Cadillac passed away on March 7th, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bob was born July 2, 1966 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Daniel and Gail Ziegler. He attended Lamphere High School and graduated in 1984.
Early in life Bob owned a chain of video stores in central Michigan and was also part of the volunteer EMS. In 1988, Bob moved to Cadillac and began a career at Godfrey Chevrolet becoming General Manager for many years before moving to Las Vegas.
Bob was a kind and joyful person who was always up for a laugh. He also enjoyed helping people throughout his life. Bob was an avid snowmobiler, taking yearly trips to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Canada with friends. He also enjoyed Nascar and would attend races.
On December 14th 2016 Bob married his High School best friend Denice Lawler. For years Bob would tell Denice that he always had a crush on her, being the charmer he was.
Bob is survived by mother Gail Ziegler of Harrison, Michigan, wife, Denice Ziegler (Lawler) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Son, Joshua Stark of Cadillac, Michigan, Sisters: Leisha Ziegler of Huntsville, North Carolina, and Lucille (Rob) Seebeck of Harrison, Michigan, and Nephew Kyle (Karla) Hill of Escondido, California. Bob is also survived by nieces, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Dan Ziegler and brother Donald Ziegler.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.
