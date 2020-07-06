CADILLAC — Robert “Bob‘ Malcolm MacDonald, of Cadillac and Manton passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by family at Curry House Assisted Living. He was 94 and will be deeply missed.
Bob was born on November 5, 1925, in Grand Rapids to Archibald and Ethel (Parkhill) MacDonald. He grew up and attended school in Ferndale before honorably serving with the United States Navy during WWII. Bob served his country in the South Pacific aboard a Navy LST (Landing Ship, Tank) and later became a member of the LST Association. Bob married Jean (“Betty‘) in 1947, raising three children in Royal Oak. Bob made a long career with what was Michigan Bell and retired as a senior project engineer after 40-plus years of work.
Bob retired north, settling first in the Rose Lake area before moving into Cadillac and eventually Manton following his marriage to the former Sally Norman on August 21, 2010. He could often be found playing cards, reading a mystery novel, bowling, or fishing. He enjoyed many years of travel, with fond memories of camping, taking cruises, and visiting his Scottish heritage. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Gilbert and former member of the Clawson United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sally; daughters, Barbara (Kenneth) Salo of Bellaire; Mary (Stephen) Farat of West Bloomfield; and his son, Andy MacDonald of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren (Allison and Daniel Farat, Grant and Morgan Kennedy); step children, Sherri (Kenneth) Gorlewski, Perry (Calisa) Norman, Merri Jo (Jim) Dawson, Michelle (Gary) Schwitzer, Rita (James) DeOrio, and Ernest (Lori) Genaw; along with many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Jean “Betty‘ MacDonald; second wife, Rose Genaw; and his three brothers, James, William, and Richard (survived by wife Marie).
Private family memorial services will take place and his urn will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Kingsley.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Gilbert, and Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
