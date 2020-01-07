MARION — Robert “Bob‘ Nowland, longtime resident of Marion, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was 59.
He was born on November 20, 1960 in Cadillac to Edward and Carmoneta Leone (McCauley) Nowland. Bob attended Marion High School and became a graduate in 1979. He made his living working in the trees and spent some time with Pollington before his health prevented him to continue. He could often be found tinkering in the garage or around the house. He enjoyed visiting auctions, hunting and fishing, or going for the occasional ride around town. Bob was always out to help others and lend a hand to friends and family, he will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by his two children, Mellisa (Tim) Horstman and Rob (Amanda) Nowland; his siblings, Marie (Darwin) Johnson, Edward (Smitty) Nowland, Carmoneta (Stanley) Romatz, Gary (JoAnn) Nowland, Frank (Ann) Nowland, Rita (Glen) Moggo, Beth (Larry) Ashby-Hummel, Suzie Nowland, Carl (Diann) Nowland and Kandi (Bill) Breininger; brother-in-law, Larry (Cheryl) Seeley; 11 grandchildren, Timothy, Josh, Damion. Makayla, Jordan, Mariah, Dominick, Jessica, Halee, Jasmine, and Shanda; aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Carmoneta; three sisters, Sarah Nowland, Cozette Seeley, and Robin Nowland; and one brother, David Nowland.
Graveside interment and committal services will take place at Lux Cemetery in Marion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to family in care of Mellisa Horstman.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
