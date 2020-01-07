MARION — Robert “Bob‘ Nowland, longtime resident of Marion, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was 59.

He was born on November 20, 1960 in Cadillac to Edward and Carmoneta Leone (McCauley) Nowland. Bob attended Marion High School and became a graduate in 1979. He made his living working in the trees and spent some time with Pollington before his health prevented him to continue. He could often be found tinkering in the garage or around the house. He enjoyed visiting auctions, hunting and fishing, or going for the occasional ride around town. Bob was always out to help others and lend a hand to friends and family, he will be deeply missed.

Bob is survived by his two children, Mellisa (Tim) Horstman and Rob (Amanda) Nowland; his siblings, Marie (Darwin) Johnson, Edward (Smitty) Nowland, Carmoneta (Stanley) Romatz, Gary (JoAnn) Nowland, Frank (Ann) Nowland, Rita (Glen) Moggo, Beth (Larry) Ashby-Hummel, Suzie Nowland, Carl (Diann) Nowland and Kandi (Bill) Breininger; brother-in-law, Larry (Cheryl) Seeley; 11 grandchildren, Timothy, Josh, Damion. Makayla, Jordan, Mariah, Dominick, Jessica, Halee, Jasmine, and Shanda; aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Carmoneta; three sisters, Sarah Nowland, Cozette Seeley, and Robin Nowland; and one brother, David Nowland.

Graveside interment and committal services will take place at Lux Cemetery in Marion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family in care of Mellisa Horstman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.