TUCSON, Ariz. — Robert (Bob) Plier, 72, of Tucson, Arizona, (formerly of Michigan) passed away on September 5, 2019.
Born and raised in the metro Detroit area, Bob started off as a short order cook at the age of 15, was drafted during Vietnam and trained by the Army as a medic, following his service to country he became a toolmaker and a small business owner.
He leaves behind his sister, Helen (Pat) DeSaeger, her daughters and grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Yvonne (Bonnie) Plier; several cousins and close friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen; as well as his brothers, Richard and Thomas.
He enjoyed billiards, baseball, nature, a good hand of poker and had a soft heart for dogs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Foundation, https://americanstroke.org, or any no-kill animal shelter.
To leave a condolence, visit http://www.vistosofuneralhome.com.
