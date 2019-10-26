CADILLAC — Robert (Bobby) Porteous Jr. of Cadillac passed away Sunday, October 10, 2019 unexpectedly at the age of 54. Bobby was born May 1, 1965 in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Bobby was proceeded in death by his mother, Doris Stoof; his sister, Barbara Dietz-Stoof; and his father, Robert Porteous Sr.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Dedee (Shaine) Wallace of Lake City; and four grandchildren, Autumn, Kristalynne, Joshua and Spencer Ingraham. His siblings, Terry (Kathy) Brown of Florida, Larry (Judy) Brown of Grand Rapids, Debra Zielke of St Helens, Pamela (Steve) Venlet of Hudsonville, and Virginia (Eko) Schoonmaker of Morley, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bobby was an Army National Guard Veteran. He was known by many, loved by most and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held in memory of Bobby on November 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 94 located at 422 N. Mitchell St., Cadillac, Michigan.
