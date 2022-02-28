Robert Charles Ehrhart, age 80, passed away peacefully at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
He was born January 26, 1942 in Flint to Fred and Mildred (McKinney) Ehrhart. Robert served his country honorably as a member of the United States Marine Corps. from 1959 until his discharge in 1975. He was involved in actions during the Dominican uprising, the Cuban missile crisis, and the Vietnam War. He lived a life of service to his community and country as a service member and as a police officer for 28 years in the Genesee County area, primarily in Grand Blanc and Grand Blanc Twp. He was named officer of the year in 1983, after his actions during a hostage situation. He was a detective with the South East Investigation Team (SEIT) and later served several years with the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG). Robert was honored to be named a White Hat Commander with the VFW, a prestigious and difficult to attain position, and served as an officer with the American Legion.
He was proud of his sons; that they were all veterans of the United States military like himself and his father and grandfather before him. He loved camping, hunting, and fishing, making jewelry, and learning history.
He is survived by his wife Susan; Judy Mellow, the mother of his three boys; his sons Robert Jr. (Erica), Jeffrey and Christopher; grandchildren Jessica and Joshua; 3 great grandchildren; and his brother David. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Leigh Fant and two children; and his parents Fred Otto and Mildred Virginia (McKinney) Ehrhart.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the LeRoy United Methodist Church with visitation prior to services beginning at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Burial will take place at the Rose Lake Township Cemetery following funeral services.
