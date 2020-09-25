Robert D. Arnesen, Jr. Cadillac - Robert Donald Arnesen, Jr. of Wellston passed away Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was 70.
Bob was born February 13, 1950 in Flint, Michigan to Robert Donald and Bonnie Jean (Black) Arnesen, Sr. and they preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Bentley High School in 1968 and joined the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1970. Bob attended Mott Community College and later began his career at James Lumber Company. He retired as general manger in 2007 after 37 years. In 2008 Bob started working with SGI retiring from there in 2014. Bob enjoyed work and loved the friendships he was able to form while working. He began working at age seven buying and selling candy to the neighborhood kids and was never without a job until his retirement.
In 2012 Bob built a house in Wellston as their retirement home and in 2015 Bob and Beverly moved, north to enjoy that home full time. Later in 2017 they joined Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. Bob thoroughly enjoyed the snow and the wild life that living in Wellston had to offer. He loved to hunt and fish and was especially happy when he was able to do so with his children. Bob also enjoyed traveling all over North America, Belgium and Canada.
The greatest joy in Bob's life was his family. He served on the Flushing School Board from 1997-2001. Bob was a constant supporter of his children's athletics and later his grandchildren as well.
One of his favorite quotes was, "If you are born once you must die twice. If you are born twice you only die once." Dr. David Jeremiah.
On August 25, 1973 at Davison Baptist Church he married Beverly Jean Shearer and she survives him along with their children: Amanda (Richard) Lauth of Grosse Ile, Sam (Ziba) Arnesen of Goodrich, Jordan Arnesen of New Hampshire; grandchildren: Rachel, Alyssa, Abbi Lauth and Alba, Quyn Zia Arnesen; siblings: Kevin (Debbie) Arnesen of Cygnet, Ohio, Kim Arnesen of Burton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Al Arnesen.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Brian Farmer officiating. His final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan where full military rites will be given at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac or to Homes for Troops. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
