Robert D. Mattison of Cadillac passed away November 5, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 79.
Bob was born October 1, 1941 in Cadillac, Michigan to Otto Edward and Mary A. (Riplow) Mattison.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1959 and worked in construction before joining the United States Air Force in March 1960. Bob served in the Air Force for four years. After his time in the service Bob worked at Buick Motors for a brief time before moving to the Cadillac area and becoming employed at Kysor. He then went on to own and operate Mattison's Adult Foster Care Home in Tustin for 18 years.
In his younger years Bob enjoyed playing hockey. Bob loved wood working, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac and a former member of the Moose Lodge in Cadillac. Bob was a jokester; he will be remembered for his great sense of humor and ability to make people smile.
On November 21, 1964 in Cadillac he married Gloria J. Moore and she survives along with "his favorite" daughter, Debbie (Tim) Kelley of Cadillac; grandchildren: Rob Perry (Denielle Ruppert) Samantha Perry; great-grandchildren: Rachael Smith, Taylor Agar, Robbie Maulden, Jadon Reese, Violet Perry, Jonny Bollman, Carter Fuzi; brothers, James (Nancy) Mattison of Oregon and Roger Mattison of Suttons Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Troy Mattison in 1996; grandson, Joshua Perry; two sisters, Joyce Norman, Jean Shibler and a brother, Devere Mattison.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Full military rites will take place at 3:00 PM under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
