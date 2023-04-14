Robert David Neiger of York, South Carolina, and Luther, passed through the gates of Heaven, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 with his loving family by his side. He was 58.
Rob was born February 4, 1965 in Pigeon, Michigan to David Lawrence and Karen Cole (Squires) Neiger. He graduated from Sun Valley High School in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Rob lived life to its fullest, never letting grass grow too long under his feet. He raised five beautiful children and taught them everything he could to carry on and be independent, raising their own families. Rob married Amy Holman on June 26, 2009 and together they blended their families with love and devotion. "Amers" as he called her was his strength and he was loyal and devoted to her to the end.
Rob, The Wizard, The Great White Pops, and the many other nicknames he had fit him perfectly. His ability to be a practical engineer helped him to venture and have may creative and fulfilling jobs though out his life. Rob was a perfectionist and anything he touched proved to be just that, perfect. He had an artistic gift to use with his engineering skills and came up with many innovative designs and projects. He was a talented woodworker and created many chainsaw carvings.
He was a true and loyal friend. He took in many; teaching, loving, and leaving a mark on the lives of many.
Rob is survived by his wife, Amy; children: Tony (Beth) Neiger, Amber Stiles, Abby (Victor) Maldonado, Jesse Neiger, Benjamin (Brianna) Neiger, Blair Lowther all of South Carolina, Marion Lowther of New Jersey, Brad (Jael) Ferguson of Wisconsin; his mother, Karen Neiger of Luther; sister, Lorie (Bryce) Friess of Tustin; grandchildren: Xander, Aiden, Cora, Blake, Madalin, Manny, Talon, Milli, Emmalynn, Alston, Alayna, Dom, Nolan and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, David; brother, Jim; niece, Megan Raven and brother-in-law, Ron Raven.
A celebration of life will take place 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Luther Lions Club. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to be put toward a memorial in memory of him for the children of Luther. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
