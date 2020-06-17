LAKE CITY — Robert Dean Power, age 54 of Lake City passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Robert was born June 18, 1965 in Bakersfield, California.

He was employed at Hutchinson in Cadillac and loved working on his project cars,

attending musical concerts and model railroading. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors and animals; especially dogs and birds and his furry grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his girlfriend Helen Gall of Lake City, and his children; Robert Dean (Janelle) Power II of Lake City, Joseph L. Power of Cadillac and Dayna L. Rooke of Fenton and his previous wife Deborah Harvey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will take place in the Lake City Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. John Mellish officiating.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com

 

Cadillac News

Tags

