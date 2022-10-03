Robert Devere Felsk, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 91.

Robert was born on September 19, 1931 in Cadillac, Michigan to William Frederick and Lottie May (Horton) Felsk. He was a graduate of Lake City High School. Robert then went on to proudly serve his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy and the Reserves for 28 years. He owned and operated Michigan Casting Service, an aluminum foundry, in Manton for 25 years. On June 7, 1974 he entered into marriage with the former Ruby Johnson at the Cadillac United Methodist Church. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Felsk of Cadillac; children, Robin Felsk of Texas, Cindy (Dan) Cuddeback of Lake City, Allison (BJ) Jackson of Manton, Scott (Rachel) Felsk of Lake City, Kim (Mike) Vranish of Cadillac, Brad (Anni) Felsk of Cadillac, Jodie Bigelow of Cadillac and Ronda Felsk of Cadillac; grandchildren, Michael Crain, Melynda Martinez, Eric Cuddeback, Lindsey Cuddeback, Matthew (Celia) Cuddeback, Carissa Jackson, Ryan (Rachel) Jackson, Emily Jackson, Michael Vranish, Clara Vranish, Ella Felsk, Parker Felsk, Summer Bigelow, Steven Young, Kathryn Felsk, Logan Felsk, and Benji; special niece, Sharon Ferree; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shawne Felsk; great-grandson, Jack Matthew Cuddeback; his parents, William and Lottie Felsk; brother, William Felsk; and sister, Alvaretta Brown.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Veterans Serving Veterans of Cadillac.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"