Robert Donald Gammons passed away August 2, 2021 at his home in Cadillac at the age of 66.
Robert was born in Flint, Michigan on June 11, 1955 to James L. Gammons and Doris I. (Chilcote) Gammons, who both preceded him in death.
Robert served as a medic in the United States Air Force from 1973 - 1993. His service varied including managing doctors and optometry offices, working with NASA as a member of a medical response team on Space Shuttle launch and recovery, and as a member of Special Operations flight crews. While serving our nation's military, Robert had the opportunity to work with and befriend people from many countries including: Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippine, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.
After retiring from the Air Force, Robert enjoyed working with people in the loan department of Chemical Bank, at Wal-Mart and Home Depot in Big Rapids and Cadillac.
Robert was a beloved member of the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac Michigan and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2535. He was a past member of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Robert was an avid reader of presidential history and a collector of recipes and cook books. He loved traveling to new restaurants and trying exotic foods.
Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly Gammons of Big Rapids; his son, Robert (Jen) Gammons of Canton, and his daughter, Melissa Gammons of Big Rapids. He will be missed by his adoring grandchildren: Owen, Abby, Logan and Madison.
A Memorial will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Legion in his name at https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Give/Donate-Online/Donate-Now?CashProductId=134413.
