Robert Duane Boger of Manton known to many as Rob, Bubba Danford and to his family as "Dew" passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Rob was the first of three born to Deanna, on April 16, 1965 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Cadillac High School and went on to get certificate in mechanics and auto repair. Rob loved to go camping and fishing and spending quality time with his family. Rob never met a stranger and if you knew him, where ever he went he had his favorite dog named "Puppy". Rob was easy going, funny and a very generous man.
He was a beloved brother to Roy and Heidi; the best Uncle to his nieces and nephews. He held a special place in his heart for his Aunts: Bonnie Edwards and Patricia Levitte both of Cadillac and his best friend John Ostruszka of Manton. Rob loved God fiercely and awaits Jesus' return.
Survivors include his father, Roy S. Danford of Manton; siblings: Roy Danford of Suttons Bay, and Heidi "Honey" (John) Ostruszka of Manton; step-sister, Lori Danford of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews; special Aunts: Bonnie Edwards and Patricia Levitte both of Cadillac and the family dog, "Puppy". He was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert A. Boger; his mother, Deanna K. Boger Danford and his grandparents: Clark & Leona "Mim" Boger.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday, January 13, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Manton in the spring. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
