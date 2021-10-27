Robert Eugene Bevier passed away on October 20, 2021 at his home in Englewood, Florida. He is survived by: his four children - Cindy Bevier (Mark Seeley), Deborah Bevier Pryor (Dale), Robert Bevier (Liz) and Teresa Bevier Weichman; 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; a sister, Peggy; Patricia Worth and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 63 years, Josephine Bevier; a brother, Wendell/Brub; sister, Gwen and his grandson, Joshua Feldman. Bob was born in Willard, Ohio, on December 10, 1924, the son of Samuel and Dealah (Bherns) Bevier. He grew up in Willard and graduated from high school in 1942. He entered into the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and was stationed in the South Pacific. Bob's mother was quite the pie maker which was Bob's favorite dessert. She never made a pie the entire time he was stationed overseas. Bob was honorably discharged in 1945 and was the last surviving WWII veteran of VFW Post 7979 in Evart. Bob worked for Prudential Insurance for 33 years and lived in Troy where both he and his wife Jo were very active in their church and community and received the Troy Citizens of the Year Award. Bob was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Troy for many years. After his retirement, Bob and Jo made their home in Evart, MI and Englewood. He was able to enjoy retirement more years than he worked. Bob was an avid gardener and took great pride in raising Christmas trees. He became the resident handyman of Polynesian Village in Florida and was in high demand for his work at tiling, painting and other odd jobs around the park. Family was always a priority for Bob, who never missed acknowledgement of our birthdays, anniversaries, and any special occasion. Help us celebrate a life well lived. Services will be held on Saturday, October 30th at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart (415 N. Main Street) with visitation at 11:00 AM followed by a service at noon. The family requests all attending to wear masks, as a consideration, for the health and safety of others. Bob will be laid to rest by Jo, at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart (4395 6 Mile Road) followed by a luncheon at the VFW Hall in Evart (4681 85th Avenue). The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lion's Club (PO Box 196, Evart, 49631), Evart United Methodist Church (519 N. Cherry St. Evart); put storm damage fund in memo line, or Evart VFW (address above).

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.