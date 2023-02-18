Robert E. Bogucki, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Corewell Reed City Hospital. Mr. Bogucki was 85. Robert was born on October 29, 1937 in Bronson, MI. He was the son of the late, Peter and Evelyn Bogucki and husband to, the late, Carol (Kage) Bogucki, who he married in 1963. They made their home in Reed City (Lincoln Township) and raised one son, Brian.

Robert and Carol enjoyed traveling and going on vacation. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed deer hunting and football. He was retired from Tubelite after 38 years and was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and life member of the Knights of Columbus in Reed City.

His strength, determination and caring spirit will be remembered by family and friends. Carol preceded him in death in July of 22.

Services will be planned for a later date. Until that time please leave a message for the family on Robert's Tribute Wall online at coreyfuneralhome.com Arrangements and cremation entrusted to Corey Funeral Home, Evart, MI.

