Robert E. DeBoer, age 95 of Lake City passed away April 20, 2023 at his home and in the loving care of his family. He is now in his heavenly home with his Savior and Lord.
Bob was born July 24, 1927 in Richland Township of Missaukee County to Corneil and Alice (McGee) DeBoer.
He was united in marriage on June 20, 1947 to the former Lillian Meekhof in Richland Township at her parent's home. Bob and Lillian cherished their life together for 73 years; she preceded him in death on July 19, 2020.
Bob was a member of the Lake City High School graduating class of 1944. Beginning in 1954, he and Lillian were founding members of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. He was certain of his faith in God and loved the Lord and served at the church in many ways over the years.
Bob enjoyed sports by attending and supporting the Lake City sports programs even beyond the years of having any family athletes participating in the games; he just loved watching and cheering on the home team.
Bob also supported the Lake City schools by serving on the School Board for several years. He enjoyed hunting with his sons every fall for decades and took up fly fishing when he was 65.
Bob loved fixing things; solving problems and creating things were key aspects to his life. He began his working career on a dairy farm in Northville, MI in 1947. After 3 years there, he was employed at the Michigan State BioAg Experimental Research Farm in Lake City for 28 years filling several roles of increasing responsibility. After retiring as Foreman, he taught forestry management and other areas at the Career Tech Center in Cadillac for 13 years. He was also a Master Electrician for many years, wiring many homes and other buildings in the area, including the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. He kept his master's license until the time of his death.
Bob's family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his nine children and their families: Bob (Barb) DeBoer, Sandi Coolsen, Ed (Carla) DeBoer, Tom (Deb) DeBoer, Don (Julie) DeBoer, Sheryl Pitts, Brian DeBoer, Bruce (Lisa) DeBoer and Ron (Kerrie) DeBoer along with 19 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Alfred DeBoer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, David DeBoer, a sister, Francis Meekhof and two sons in law, Jim Coolsen and Gene Pitts.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and on Tuesday April 25, beginning at 10:00 am at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church until the 11:00 am funeral service with Pastor Mical Pugh officiating.
Burial will take place at the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or to the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.
Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
