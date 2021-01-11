Robert Elmer Fitzgerald, age 90, of Lake City passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Lansing, Michigan.
He was born August 12, 1930 in Cadillac, Michigan to George and Lenora (McFarland) Fitzgerald.
He graduated from Lake City High School in 1948 and married Charlotte Rosted on October 14, 1950.
He worked in the oil fields in the Tri-City area as a young man and also worked for Singer Sewing Machine Company.
In 1954, he was able to realize a life-long dream when he entered the Michigan State Police Academy. He graduated in February 1955 and began his career at the Battle Creek Post, where he served from 1955 -1960. In 1960, he was transferred to Traverse City, where he served until 1969. That year he took the Sergeant's exam, passed and was promoted to Sergeant, which led to a transfer to Jackson. He worked the Breathalyzer, Traffic and Safety Divisions. He retired from the Jackson Post in 1980.
At that time, he and Char moved back to their hometown of Lake City, Michigan, realizing another dream of theirs. Since "retirement" wasn't really a word in his vocabulary, Bob became Undersheriff of Missaukee County, further using his police skills. He also worked for Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center as an instructor in their Small Engine Repair unit.
Bob continued working, using his Safety and Traffic knowledge, to teach school bus driver training in Northwestern Lower Michigan. He began teaching in 2000, and in 2016, he became the most mature teacher of this program in Michigan. He retired from teaching in 2016.
Bob was a man of action, not just words, which resulted in two Michigan laws: one affecting owners of antique cars and another dealing with school bus safety. He was a decades long member/president of Crankun T's Antique Car Club.
Bob has been a member of the St. John Lutheran Church since the early years of marriage and after returning to Lake City upon his retirement, served for many years on the church council.
Bob and Char recently celebrated 70 years of marriage and have five children: Debbie Melling of Jackson, Dennise (Phil) Hoffman of Horton, Dan (Pam) Fitzgerald of Jackson, Dru (Jim) Quaranta of Niagara Fall, Ontario, Canada and Dori (Mike) Goodall of Lansing. In addition they have 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a son in law Rod Melling and a grandson Corey Melling.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City with Pastor Steve Boven and State Police Chaplain Bryan Thompson officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until service time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church.
Burial will be in the Lake City Cemetery in the spring.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
