EVART — Robert Edwin Cascaddan, of Evart, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home in Evart with his loving family by his side. He was 71.
Robert was born on December 9, 1948 to Fred and Erma (Dunkle) Cascaddan in Pontiac, Michigan. He was a graduate of Evart High School. On June 17, 2000 he entered into marriage with the former Mary Beth Hudson in Cadillac. Robert answered the call of duty serving in the United States Army. He was an active member of the Cadillac VFW, DAV, and the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outside hunting and fishing. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Cascaddan; children, Melissa (Nate) Wheeler, Jason Cascaddan, Terry (Sheri) Grames, Reva (David) Tripp, and Jessica (Anthony) Thomas; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Albert (Karen) Cascaddan; two sisters, Joan (Darwin) Mowat and Penny Cascaddan; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Erma; and a sister, Nancy Cascaddan.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
