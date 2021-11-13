Robert E. Erickson, age 78 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital. He was born on February 28, 1943 in Detroit to Elden and Vivian Erickson. Robert graduated from Seaholm High School in Birmingham, after graduation he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy aboard aircraft carrier U.S.S. Forrestal until 1967. After his time in the service, he worked for Godder-Godder in Detroit, in 1972, he then moved to Lake City where he was part owner of the Jennings Country Store, started a modular home setting crew, worked at Northwood Manufacturing in Cadillac. On June 21, 1974 he married Rose Peterson in Lake City, they were happily married for 47 years. Robert would retire out of AAR Mobility as a machinist. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, he also loved going to casinos, but his favorite thing to do was fix lawn mowers or anything that had a small engine. Robert was a lifetime member of the Lake City Masonic Lodge # 408, where he met many brothers.
He is survived by his wife; Rose Erickson of Lake City, children; Evelynn Erickson (Troy Heisler) of Harrison, Lori (Dave) Mosher of Jennings, Keisha (Don) Hawkins of Mesick, grandchildren; Darrin (Vicki) Mosher of McBain, Aaron Mosher of Jennings, Tiffany Lance of Cadillac, William (Apryl Renee) Hanyor of Hart, Nyah Ostrowski of Mesick, Macie Ostrowski of Mesick, great grandchildren; Alli, Taydum and Karter of Cadillac, Payton, Liberty (papa Bob to her), Abigail (papa Bob's grasshopper) Mosher of McBain, sister; Lois (Terry) Engel of Freeland, one niece and one nephew, and his favorite pal, his dog Popeye, who will miss him terribly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws; Arnold (Nellie) Peterson, and many dear friends he met throughout his life.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. A Masonic memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
